First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.16%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

