First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Foundation’s rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Foundation an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. FBR & Co cut First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 14,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 28.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 305,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) opened at 28.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $469.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

