First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,137 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,833,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,840,000 after buying an additional 395,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,241,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,433,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,066,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,042,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,755,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,714,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,306,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,248,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded down 0.14% on Thursday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,966 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. Celgene Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,137 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-sells-5137-shares-of-celgene-corporation-celg/1150701.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

In related news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 800,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.