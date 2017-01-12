First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $284,442,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 888.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 1,486,916 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,281.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 915,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,512,000 after buying an additional 849,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 155.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,027,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,344,000 after buying an additional 625,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.1% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,285,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded up 0.077% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.315. 2,334,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.180 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-reduces-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low/1150023.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.27 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.