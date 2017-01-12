First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $601,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 77.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $893,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded up 0.88% during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,798 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $710 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.73 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post $8.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.02 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $132.50 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.94.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $1,640,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

