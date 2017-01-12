First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 80.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 386,056 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 195,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 0.10% during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 585,734 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business earned $190.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

