Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Insider Jeffrey C. Grace Sells 3,000 Shares

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 37.25 on Thursday. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 6.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

