Barclays PLC reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferrexpo Plc to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo Plc currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 67.89 ($0.83).

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,406 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.48. The company’s market cap is GBX 802.67 million. Ferrexpo Plc has a one year low of GBX 14.62 and a one year high of GBX 154.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ferrexpo Plc’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ferrexpo-plcs-fxpo-underweight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc/1149801.html.

Ferrexpo Plc Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.