Feltl & Co. Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2017 // No Comments

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) – Investment analysts at Feltl & Co. lifted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Cycle Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Rystrom now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Feltl & Co. has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/feltl-co-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-pure-cycle-corporation-pcyo/1149791.html.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock’s market cap is $122.33 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pure Cycle Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 291.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/feltl-co-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-pure-cycle-corporation-pcyo/1149791.html.

Pure Cycle Corporation Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an investor-owned company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services and owns 14,900 acres of farmland. The Company’s services include water production, storage, treatment, bulk transmission to retail distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection and emergency response.

5 Day Chart for NASDAQ:PCYO

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Barclays PLC Cuts Hochschild Mining Plc Price Target to GBX 230
Barclays PLC Cuts Hochschild Mining Plc Price Target to GBX 230
Ferrexpo Plc’s “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC
Ferrexpo Plc’s “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC
Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Raises Faroe Petroleum plc Price Target to GBX 120
Peel Hunt Raises Faroe Petroleum plc Price Target to GBX 120
Green Dragon Gas’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Green Dragon Gas’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9,093,000 Stake in Century Aluminum Company
Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9,093,000 Stake in Century Aluminum Company


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe