Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) – Investment analysts at Feltl & Co. lifted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Cycle Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Rystrom now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Feltl & Co. has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/feltl-co-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-pure-cycle-corporation-pcyo/1149791.html.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) traded down 1.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock’s market cap is $122.33 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pure Cycle Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 291.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/feltl-co-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-pure-cycle-corporation-pcyo/1149791.html.

Pure Cycle Corporation Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an investor-owned company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services and owns 14,900 acres of farmland. The Company’s services include water production, storage, treatment, bulk transmission to retail distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection and emergency response.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.