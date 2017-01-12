FBR & Co Reaffirms “Marketperform” Rating for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)‘s stock had its “marketperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. lowered UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered UMB Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UMB Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 3.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,290 shares. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of UMB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $89,166.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 34,647.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 692,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,186,000 after buying an additional 456,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,208,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,718,000 after buying an additional 317,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

