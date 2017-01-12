Fastenal Company (FAST) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $110,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 191.5% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 80.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal Company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other Fastenal Company news, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $2,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

