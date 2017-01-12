Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) opened at 631.79 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $586.00 and a 1-year high of $780.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.04 and its 200 day moving average is $690.68. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Cormark cut Fairfax Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$725.00 to C$650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$755.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings

