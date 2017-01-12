Facebook’s (FB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 126.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.66. Facebook has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Jan Koum sold 931,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $120,416,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 148,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total value of $19,040,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,215,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,002,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 295,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

