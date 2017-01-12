Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 2,195,305 shares of the stock traded hands. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Express Scripts Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

