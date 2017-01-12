Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 49.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,646,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,195,000 after buying an additional 4,874,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 24,343.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,279,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,589,000 after buying an additional 3,265,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 43.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,057,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,218,000 after buying an additional 1,825,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 459.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after buying an additional 899,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 16.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after buying an additional 819,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.1846% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.9569. 1,565,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.0071 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company earned $25.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.12.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

