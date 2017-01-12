Experian plc (EXPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Experian plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) opened at 19.395 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.953. Experian plc has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About Experian plc

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

