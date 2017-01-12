Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) PT Raised to C$15.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.
XTC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exco Technologies Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) opened at 11.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.20.
About Exco Technologies Limited
Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company’s segments include casting and extrusion, and automotive solutions. The casting and extrusion segment designs, develops and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling, and consumable parts for both aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
