Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stake Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. CG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.33. 176,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 10,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

