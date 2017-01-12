EULAV Asset Management Maintains Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (SF)

EULAV Asset Management held its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Stifel Financial Corporation worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) traded down 1.80% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 215,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $641.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.13 million. Stifel Financial Corporation had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,111,436.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 878,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,182,295.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David M. Minnick sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $174,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $92,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and private placements, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

