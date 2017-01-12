EULAV Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

EULAV Asset Management maintained its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 88.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,984,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,069,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,584,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded up 1.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,011 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company earned $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.01%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities, and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

