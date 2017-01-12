Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESNT. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) opened at 32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Essent Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm earned $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 250,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $8,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,765,309.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,186,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in serving the United States housing finance industry. It offers private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The primary mortgage insurance operations are conducted through Essent Guaranty, Inc (Essent Guaranty), a subsidiary of the company, which maintains operations centers and operates additional underwriting and service centers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Irvine, California.

