Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $13.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) opened at 12.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $286.42 million. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($3.33) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/esperion-therapeutics-inc-espr-rating-reiterated-by-needham-company-llc/1149114.html.

In other news, COO Narendra D. Lalwani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,308,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,976,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,518,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing oral, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C. The Company’s segment is the business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.