Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $13.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.65.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) opened at 12.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $286.42 million. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($3.33) earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Narendra D. Lalwani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,308,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,976,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,518,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing oral, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C. The Company’s segment is the business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C.
