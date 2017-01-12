Equities Analysts Set Expectations for POLAR POWER INC’s FY2016 Earnings (POLA)

POLAR POWER INC (NASDAQ:POLA) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POLAR POWER INC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for POLAR POWER INC’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-polar-power-incs-fy2016-earnings-pola/1148953.html.

Shares of POLAR POWER INC (NASDAQ:POLA) opened at 8.19 on Wednesday. POLAR POWER INC has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million and a PE ratio of 23.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-polar-power-incs-fy2016-earnings-pola/1148953.html.

About POLAR POWER INC

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. The Company’s systems provide energy to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

Receive News & Ratings for POLAR POWER INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLAR POWER INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.