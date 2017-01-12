Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TESARO, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (TSRO)

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TESARO in a note issued to investors on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez forecasts that the firm will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for TESARO’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.60 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-tesaro-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-tsro/1149497.html.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 145.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.54 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. TESARO has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. The firm earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 141.88% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4187.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TESARO by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TESARO during the second quarter worth $61,720,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TESARO by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,097,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,490,000 after buying an additional 531,892 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TESARO by 661.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 363,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TESARO by 249.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $25,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $39,661.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

