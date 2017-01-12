Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MWA)

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) opened at 13.15 on Wednesday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 262,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 117,780 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 102.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. The Company’s product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment, which are used by municipalities, and residential and non-residential construction industries.

