Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intersect ENT, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst B. Andrew anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) traded down 0.943% on Thursday, reaching $13.125. 120,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $374.90 million. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company earned $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intersect ENT news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $59,737.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. It has developed a drug releasing bio-absorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. Its commercial products are the PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis.

