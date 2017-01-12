Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $79,003,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,147,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,571,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 605,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,231,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.15. 453,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.45 and a 12 month high of $391.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.41 and a 200-day moving average of $361.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.10. The firm earned $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.73 million. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

WARNING: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/equinix-inc-eqix-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc/1150687.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $409.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.81.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.35, for a total transaction of $167,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.29, for a total transaction of $71,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.