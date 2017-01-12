Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 47 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 33.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco, PLC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in National Grid Transco, PLC by 15.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in National Grid Transco, PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.23. 846,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About National Grid Transco, PLC

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

