Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1,648,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697,125 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $8,677,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded up 0.31% on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,259 shares. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company earned $758.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.96.

In other Brinker International news, VP Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $77,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Provost sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $524,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

