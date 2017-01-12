EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.19. 3,870,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The stock’s market cap is $60.64 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post ($1.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $415,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

