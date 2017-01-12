ENI S.p.A. (E) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI S.p.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI S.p.A. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of ENI S.p.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI S.p.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ENI S.p.A. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI S.p.A. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.99.

Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) traded up 0.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 316,173 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $57.92 billion. ENI S.p.A. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ENI S.p.A. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 62,132 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in ENI S.p.A. by 67.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 868,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ENI S.p.A. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,865,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,609,000 after buying an additional 109,393 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ENI S.p.A. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ENI S.p.A. by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About ENI S.p.A.

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production, marketing of gas, electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG), power generation, refining and marketing of petroleum products, production and marketing of petrochemical products and commodity trading. The Company’s segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing.

