Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The firm’s market cap is $19.66 billion. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Energy Transfer Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETP. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 200.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 360.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

