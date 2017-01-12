Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,018,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,916 shares during the period. Emerson Electric Company comprises about 2.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $491,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 57.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/emerson-electric-company-emr-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc/1149195.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

About Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.