Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Sells 56,985 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank Corporation were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 45.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 13.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) opened at 157.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $160.76. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. M&T Bank Corporation had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post $7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. M&T Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.76.

In other M&T Bank Corporation news, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,856,149.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $290,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.), offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. M&T’s segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.

