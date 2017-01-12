Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $13,279,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,473 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,957,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,393,000 after buying an additional 2,044,686 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 169.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,061,000 after buying an additional 1,781,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,301,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,258,000 after buying an additional 1,138,379 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,302.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 852,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,672,000 after buying an additional 791,352 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 51.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,533,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 521,258 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) opened at 74.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.76 per share, with a total value of $143,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,594.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664,430 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

