Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,306 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Electronic Arts by 63.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,390 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,851,825 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,599,000 after buying an additional 186,449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 38.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 276,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 76,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Electronic Arts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 898,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 203,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 318,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Vetr downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.33 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $98.54 to $101.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.34.

In other news, EVP Peter R. Moore sold 30,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $2,499,954.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,515.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha S. Smith sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $208,918.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

