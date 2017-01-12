Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded down 3.099% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.725. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The stock’s market cap is $97.97 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 15,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $196,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,362.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 373,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 222,852 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 163,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 265.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 90,659 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2,571.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 86,878 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

