Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.46 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) traded down 1.995% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.375. The stock had a trading volume of 132,011 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.07. Ediston Property Investment Co PLC has a one year low of GBX 95.50 and a one year high of GBX 110.25.

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Company operates through property investment and in one geographical segment, the United Kingdom.

