Edison International (EIX) Stake Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $8,598,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,764,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,443 shares. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company earned $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus decreased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

In other Edison International news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $2,643,168.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

