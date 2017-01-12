Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edge Therapeutics an industry rank of 79 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) opened at 12.25 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $354.23 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Edge Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

In other Edge Therapeutics news, insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDGE. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 226.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,619,305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 114.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 248,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 445,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize, hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Edge is evaluating EG-1962, its lead product candidate, in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study in adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

