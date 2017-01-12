Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc OH purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 294,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $190.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

