Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,618 Welltower Inc. (HCN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 80.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,609 shares. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.69 per share, with a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

