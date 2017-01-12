Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $2,458,000 Position in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,697,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after buying an additional 251,597 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ABB by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,513,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,833,000 after buying an additional 224,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 800,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 73,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.25. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business earned $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is engaged in power and automation technologies. The Company manages its business based on five divisions: Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, Process Automation, Power Products and Power Systems. The Discrete Automation and Motion division provides low-voltage and medium-voltage drive products and systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

