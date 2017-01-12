Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Weatherford International PLC (WFT)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International PLC were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) traded down 6.89% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 26,530,634 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $4.73 billion. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Weatherford International PLC had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.29) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFT. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International PLC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Weatherford International PLC Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

