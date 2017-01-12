Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 69.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded up 0.57% during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,491 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.11. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil decreased their price objective on Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their target price on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.97.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

