DragonWave Inc (DRWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

DragonWave Inc (NASDAQ:DRWI) (TSE:DWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.44. The firm earned $10.20 million during the quarter. DragonWave had a negative return on equity of 390.31% and a negative net margin of 39.81%.

DragonWave (NASDAQ:DRWI) opened at 2.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. DragonWave has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.91 million.

DRWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of DragonWave from $4.67 to $3.36 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DragonWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of DragonWave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About DragonWave

DragonWave Inc (DragonWave) is a provider of packet microwave solutions for Internet protocol (IP) networks. The Company operates through broadband wireless backhaul equipment segment. The principal application of DragonWave’s products is mobile network backhaul. Additional applications include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks.

