Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UN. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 69.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever NV by 0.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 1,269,108 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Unilever NV

Unilever N.V. is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. Its Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products. Its Foods segment includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads.

