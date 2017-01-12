Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC held its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 7,232.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded down 0.27% during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 418,166 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

