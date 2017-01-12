Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $40.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $4,982,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 117,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $4,327,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,259,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,152,000 after buying an additional 533,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 260,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) opened at 36.58 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company earned $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.93%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in California and Hawaii. The Company operates in two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate, and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate.

