Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) opened at 2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Diversified Royalty Corp has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Diversified Royalty Corp Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV), formerly BENEV Capital Inc, is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America (Royalty Partners). Its primary objectives are to purchase stable and growing royalty streams from Royalty Partners, and increase distributable cash per Share by making accretive royalty purchases.

